Morgan Stanley Reiterates Overweight Rating for Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB)

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $62.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.51% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SLB. UBS Group upgraded Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Raymond James raised their price target on Schlumberger from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna raised their price target on Schlumberger from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.40.

Schlumberger Stock Down 0.4 %

SLB stock opened at $57.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.05, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.84. Schlumberger has a fifty-two week low of $33.43 and a fifty-two week high of $62.78.

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.20 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 12.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Schlumberger will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 18,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total transaction of $1,009,980.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,616,577.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 18,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total value of $1,009,980.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,616,577.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Katharina Beumelburg sold 1,339 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.70, for a total value of $77,260.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,431 shares in the company, valued at $371,068.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 31,839 shares of company stock valued at $1,652,053. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 3.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 38,158,939 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,873,604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147,896 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 6.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 35,212,430 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,728,928,000 after buying an additional 2,280,503 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 3.4% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 28,317,520 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,390,390,000 after buying an additional 925,143 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 27,506,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,470,473,000 after buying an additional 456,525 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 26,647,271 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,424,563,000 after buying an additional 1,507,106 shares during the period. 82.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

