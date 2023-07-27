Morgan Stanley Raises Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Price Target to $305.00

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $290.00 to $305.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.05% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on STZ. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $295.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $270.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $273.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $266.24.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

NYSE STZ opened at $272.20 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $49.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -148.74, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $246.00 and a 200-day moving average of $231.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Constellation Brands has a 1-year low of $208.12 and a 1-year high of $272.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 30th. The company reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.08. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 3.14% and a positive return on equity of 22.32%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.66 earnings per share. Constellation Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Constellation Brands will post 11.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Business Holdings Lp Ajb sold 650,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total transaction of $145,294,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,365,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $752,338,273.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Business Holdings Lp Ajb sold 650,000 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total value of $145,294,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,365,715 shares in the company, valued at $752,338,273.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Sands sold 3,858,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total transaction of $862,485,140.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,488,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,579,865,487.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,573,486 shares of company stock valued at $1,025,201,775. Corporate insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Constellation Brands

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 103,844.2% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 9,206,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,265,955,000 after buying an additional 9,197,478 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 100.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,890,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,432,000 after buying an additional 3,961,836 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 84,839.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,742,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,309,000 after buying an additional 3,738,028 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $373,796,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,809,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,799,000 after buying an additional 908,486 shares during the period. 86.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Constellation Brands

(Get Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.