Miromatrix Medical (NASDAQ:MIRO) Trading Down 2%

Miromatrix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRO – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.46 and last traded at $1.46. Approximately 11,836 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 52,751 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.49.
Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Miromatrix Medical from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th.
Miromatrix Medical Trading Down 2.7 %
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.23 and a quick ratio of 8.22. The stock has a market cap of $38.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 0.54.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Miromatrix Medical by 7.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,544 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Miromatrix Medical by 23.8% in the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Miromatrix Medical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Miromatrix Medical by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 169,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 15,490 shares during the period. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Miromatrix Medical by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 534,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 18,649 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.43% of the company’s stock.
Miromatrix Medical Inc, a life sciences company, develops a novel technology for bioengineering fully transplantable organs. The company's proprietary technology is a platform that uses a two-step method of decellularization and recellularization designed to remove the porcine cells from the organs obtained from pigs and replace them with unmodified human cells.
