Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Shares Sold by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,291 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,488 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $486,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,341,531 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,213,856,000 after acquiring an additional 392,821 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,822,250 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $400,698,000 after acquiring an additional 421,238 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 1,220.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,754,588 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $219,828,000 after acquiring an additional 8,091,570 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 60.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,739,802 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $194,346,000 after acquiring an additional 2,904,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,026,775 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $176,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835,182 shares during the last quarter. 78.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MRO. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Marathon Oil from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Marathon Oil from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Marathon Oil from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marathon Oil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

Marathon Oil Stock Performance

Shares of MRO stock opened at $26.11 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $16.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.51. Marathon Oil Co. has a 12-month low of $20.57 and a 12-month high of $33.42.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 34.22%. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Oil Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.83%.

About Marathon Oil

(Free Report)

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.