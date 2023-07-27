Logiq (OTCMKTS:LGIQ) Stock Price Down 5.7%

Logiq, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LGIQ – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 5.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.24 and last traded at $0.27. 23,690 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 96,811 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.28.
Logiq Price Performance
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.35.
Logiq (OTCMKTS:LGIQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.54 million for the quarter. Logiq had a negative net margin of 272.55% and a negative return on equity of 467.32%.
About Logiq
Logiq, Inc provides e-commerce solutions and services in the European Union, Southeast Asia, Africa, South Korea, and North America. The company operates its DATALogiq-branded consumer data management platform by lead generation, online marketing, and multichannel reengagement strategies through its owned and operated brands.
