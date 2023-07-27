Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Shares Sold by abrdn plc

abrdn plc reduced its stake in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Free Report) by 70.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 29,551 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Lincoln National during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in Lincoln National by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 50,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,124,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Lincoln National by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 31,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 10,112 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Lincoln National by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 49,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,102,000 after buying an additional 3,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in Lincoln National by 66.8% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 11,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 4,741 shares in the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Gary C. Kelly bought 7,838 shares of Lincoln National stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.52 per share, for a total transaction of $200,025.76. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $382,978.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Lincoln National Trading Up 2.9 %

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LNC shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a report on Wednesday. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $31.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Lincoln National in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.15.

Shares of Lincoln National stock opened at $28.22 on Thursday. Lincoln National Co. has a 1 year low of $18.50 and a 1 year high of $54.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.83.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.03. Lincoln National had a negative net margin of 17.97% and a negative return on equity of 17.09%. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. Lincoln National’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Lincoln National Co. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Lincoln National Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is currently -9.38%.

Lincoln National Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The company's Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, such as single and survivorship versions of universal life insurance; variable universal life insurance; indexed universal life insurance products; and critical illness and long-term care riders.

