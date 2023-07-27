JPMorgan ActiveBuilders U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JUSA) Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of JPMorgan ActiveBuilders U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JUSA – Get Free Report) shot up 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $52.15 and last traded at $52.10. 102 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 415 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.96.

JPMorgan ActiveBuilders U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $28.58 million, a PE ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.30.

Get JPMorgan ActiveBuilders U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of JPMorgan ActiveBuilders U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in JPMorgan ActiveBuilders U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in JPMorgan ActiveBuilders U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JUSA – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 504,849 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,549 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 91.79% of JPMorgan ActiveBuilders U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF worth $22,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

JPMorgan ActiveBuilders U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan ActiveBuilders U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (JUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund actively selects US large-cap equities using a top-down and bottom-up approach in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. JUSA was launched on Jul 7, 2021 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan ActiveBuilders U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan ActiveBuilders U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.