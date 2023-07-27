Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by SAM Advisors LLC

SAM Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 582 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 1.1% of SAM Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. SAM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1,044.4% in the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. 67.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JNJ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. TheStreet cut Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.60.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $172.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $448.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $150.11 and a 52-week high of $181.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.20.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.18. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.01% and a net margin of 13.35%. The firm had revenue of $25.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th will be issued a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.36%.

In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $1,994,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,934 shares in the company, valued at $10,549,440. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

