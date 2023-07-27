Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Purchased by Janney Capital Management LLC

Janney Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 170,519 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 2.0% of Janney Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $26,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.0% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 752,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,657,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 3.0% in the first quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 112,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,507,000 after acquiring an additional 3,239 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 5.9% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,322,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,007,000 after acquiring an additional 73,292 shares during the last quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Invst LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 4.7% in the first quarter. Invst LLC now owns 9,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on JNJ shares. Atlantic Securities reduced their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.60.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 0.2 %

JNJ stock opened at $172.72 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $448.85 billion, a PE ratio of 34.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.55. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $150.11 and a 12 month high of $181.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $25.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.63 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 37.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $1,994,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,934 shares in the company, valued at $10,549,440. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.