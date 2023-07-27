Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Holdings Trimmed by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp lessened its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,977 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 90,144.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,386,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,607,414,000 after acquiring an additional 54,326,454 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,609,399,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,224,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,458,962,000 after purchasing an additional 4,521,062 shares in the last quarter. Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $785,273,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,277,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,171,919,000 after acquiring an additional 3,849,148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $1,994,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,549,440. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 0.2 %

JNJ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, July 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.60.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $172.72 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $160.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.20. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $150.11 and a 52-week high of $181.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $448.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $25.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.63 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.01% and a net margin of 13.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.76 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th will be paid a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 96.36%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

