Jericho Energy Ventures (OTCMKTS:JROOF) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Shares of Jericho Energy Ventures Inc. (OTCMKTS:JROOF – Get Free Report) rose 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as 0.22 and last traded at 0.22. Approximately 10,300 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 10,825 shares. The stock had previously closed at 0.22.

Jericho Energy Ventures Trading Up 5.3 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is 0.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is 0.21.

Jericho Energy Ventures Company Profile

Jericho Energy Ventures Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas in the United States. The company also invests in hydrogen technologies, energy storage, carbon capture, and new energy systems. The company was formerly known as Jericho Oil Corporation and changed its name to Jericho Energy Ventures Inc in March 2021.

