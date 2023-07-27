Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $2.31 Million Position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 80.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,605 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 18,773 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $2,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 108.7% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 96 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 98.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MPWR. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $525.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $608.00 to $527.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $533.23.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Down 4.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ MPWR opened at $528.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $25.18 billion, a PE ratio of 54.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.13. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $301.69 and a 12-month high of $595.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $511.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $479.45.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.02. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 25.06% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The firm had revenue of $451.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.46 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is currently 41.45%.

Insider Activity at Monolithic Power Systems

In related news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 28,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.23, for a total transaction of $15,409,864.35. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,020,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $545,236,206.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 28,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.23, for a total transaction of $15,409,864.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,020,602 shares in the company, valued at $545,236,206.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 9,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $534.23, for a total transaction of $5,258,425.89. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 190,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,611,080.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,966 shares of company stock valued at $48,933,432 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

See Also

