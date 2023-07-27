Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) by 17.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,498 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $2,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TRP. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in TC Energy by 4.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,957 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of TC Energy by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,664 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 878,551 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $49,567,000 after purchasing an additional 267,934 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in TC Energy by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 110,816 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,252,000 after acquiring an additional 31,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 3.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,256,822 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,876,349,000 after purchasing an additional 993,965 shares during the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TC Energy alerts:

TC Energy Stock Performance

Shares of TRP stock opened at $37.08 on Thursday. TC Energy Co. has a one year low of $36.44 and a one year high of $55.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.06 and a 200-day moving average of $40.65. The stock has a market cap of $38.17 billion, a PE ratio of 29.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.85.

TC Energy Cuts Dividend

TC Energy ( NYSE:TRP Get Free Report ) (TSE:TRP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The pipeline company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89. TC Energy had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 11.35%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TC Energy Co. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.688 dividend. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 224.80%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TRP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TC Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded TC Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on TC Energy from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. CIBC downgraded TC Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, TD Securities began coverage on TC Energy in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.06.

TC Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,700 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP).

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.