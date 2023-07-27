IQ MacKay ESG Core Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGB) Shares Down 0.1%

IQ MacKay ESG Core Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGB – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $20.83 and last traded at $20.83. Approximately 1,406 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 14,274 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.86.

IQ MacKay ESG Core Plus Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.82 and a 200 day moving average of $21.02.

IQ MacKay ESG Core Plus Bond ETF Company Profile

The IQ MacKay ESG Core Plus Bond ETF (ESGB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund actively invests in a wide range of corporate, government, mortgage-related and asset-backed securities, while aiming to maintain a portfolio modified duration to worst within 2.5 years of its benchmark.

