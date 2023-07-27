InterPrivate II Acquisition (NYSEARCA:IPVA) Trading 6.8% Higher

InterPrivate II Acquisition Corp. (NYSEARCA:IPVA – Get Free Report) traded up 6.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.57 and last traded at $0.55. 1,274,048 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2,881% from the average session volume of 42,737 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.52.

InterPrivate II Acquisition Stock Down 6.7 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.89.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On InterPrivate II Acquisition

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in InterPrivate II Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,123,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new stake in InterPrivate II Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,008,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in InterPrivate II Acquisition by 534.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 84,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 71,039 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP increased its holdings in InterPrivate II Acquisition by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 24,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 4,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in InterPrivate II Acquisition by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 802,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,901,000 after purchasing an additional 2,704 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.13% of the company’s stock.

About InterPrivate II Acquisition

InterPrivate II Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the auto-tech and mobility, business services, consumer, retail, e-commerce, industrial technology sectors.

