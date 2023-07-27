Hotel Chocolat Group (OTCMKTS:HCHOF) Trading Down 9.4%

Hotel Chocolat Group plc (OTCMKTS:HCHOF – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 9.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.45 and last traded at $1.45. Approximately 2,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 2,064 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.60.

Hotel Chocolat Group Stock Down 9.4 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.19.

About Hotel Chocolat Group

(Get Free Report)

Hotel Chocolat Group plc manufactures and retails chocolates and cocoa-related products under the Hotel Chocolat brand name in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Saint Lucia, the United States, and Japan. It offers a range of chocolates, including gifts, and rare and vintage chocolates, as well as coffee drinks; wine, beer, and spirits; and beauty products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hotel Chocolat Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hotel Chocolat Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.