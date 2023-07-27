Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

FMS has been the subject of several other reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.95.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FMS opened at $26.42 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.63. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of $12.78 and a fifty-two week high of $27.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.92 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA ( NYSE:FMS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.10. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a return on equity of 5.44% and a net margin of 3.06%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 19,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 30,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 6,541 shares during the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC lifted its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 27.7% in the second quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 24,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 5,265 shares during the last quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 35.8% during the second quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 13,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 3,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 6.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis and related services for individuals with renal diseases in Germany, North America, and internationally. The company offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

