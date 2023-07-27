First Trust Indxx Medical Devices ETF (BATS:MDEV) Stock Price Down 0.6%

First Trust Indxx Medical Devices ETF (BATS:MDEV – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $20.95 and last traded at $20.96. Approximately 946 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $21.08.

First Trust Indxx Medical Devices ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 million, a P/E ratio of 33.20 and a beta of 1.04.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Indxx Medical Devices ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Indxx Medical Devices ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 39,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Medical Devices ETF by 992.6% in the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Medical Devices ETF by 2,704.7% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 4,598 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Indxx Medical Devices ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Indxx Global Medical Devices ETF (MDEV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Global Medical Equipment index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index that gives global exposure to the medical equipment industry. MDEV was launched on Jun 22, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

