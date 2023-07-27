Everything Blockchain (OTCMKTS:OBTX) Trading Up 1.7%

Everything Blockchain, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OBTX – Get Free Report) shares were up 1.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.20 and last traded at $1.20. Approximately 233 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 9,094 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.18.

Everything Blockchain Trading Down 1.7 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.14.

About Everything Blockchain

Everything Blockchain, Inc engages in consulting and developing blockchain, and cybersecurity related solutions. The company offers EB Control, a zero trust data access solution for individuals and organizations; EB Advise, and EB Build. Everything Blockchain, Inc was formerly known as ObitX, Inc and changed its name to Everything Blockchain, Inc in May 2021.

