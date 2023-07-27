Eventbrite (EB) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter. Eventbrite has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS and its Q2 2023 guidance at EPS.Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. Eventbrite had a negative net margin of 17.63% and a negative return on equity of 31.16%. The firm had revenue of $77.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.30 million. On average, analysts expect Eventbrite to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

EB opened at $9.82 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.73 and its 200-day moving average is $8.32. Eventbrite has a 1-year low of $5.30 and a 1-year high of $11.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77.

EB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Eventbrite from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Eventbrite from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th.

In other news, General Counsel Julia D. Taylor sold 36,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $253,309.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 191,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,341,263. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 17.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EB. State Street Corp increased its stake in Eventbrite by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,614,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,849,000 after purchasing an additional 100,826 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Eventbrite by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,497,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,849,000 after purchasing an additional 88,734 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Eventbrite by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 56,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Eventbrite during the 1st quarter valued at $141,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in Eventbrite by 163.3% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 792,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,797,000 after purchasing an additional 491,268 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.54% of the company’s stock.

Eventbrite, Inc operates a self-service ticketing and experience technology platform that serves event creators in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, enhance reach, and drive ticket sales.

