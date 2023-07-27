ETC 6 Meridian Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SXQG) Shares Up 0.4%

ETC 6 Meridian Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SXQG – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $24.70 and last traded at $24.70. 1 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,122 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.61.
ETC 6 Meridian Quality Growth ETF Stock Performance
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.76 million, a PE ratio of 17.24 and a beta of 1.07.
About ETC 6 Meridian Quality Growth ETF
The ETC 6 Meridian Quality Growth ETF (SXQG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US-based companies that exhibit high quality and growth characteristics relative to their peers. SXQG was launched on May 10, 2021 and is managed by Meridian.
