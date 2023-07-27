Dynavax Technologies (DVAX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Dynavax Technologies to post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company's conference call can do so using this link.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.07). Dynavax Technologies had a net margin of 35.99% and a return on equity of 45.49%. The business had revenue of $46.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.67 million. On average, analysts expect Dynavax Technologies to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ DVAX opened at $14.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 8.44 and a current ratio of 9.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.35. Dynavax Technologies has a 52-week low of $9.42 and a 52-week high of $17.48.

In other Dynavax Technologies news, COO David F. Novack sold 17,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.90, for a total transaction of $190,913.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,738.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Andrew A. F. Hack sold 500,000 shares of Dynavax Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total transaction of $6,340,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,415,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,622,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO David F. Novack sold 17,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.90, for a total value of $190,913.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,738.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.31% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,274,230 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $107,263,000 after buying an additional 1,644,803 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,165,641 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $85,249,000 after purchasing an additional 141,674 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 811.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,340,287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,578,000 after purchasing an additional 3,864,170 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 63.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,931,727 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,759,000 after buying an additional 1,140,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Dynavax Technologies by 64.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,646,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,960,000 after buying an additional 1,035,658 shares during the period. 99.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Dynavax Technologies from $25.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing vaccines in the United States. It markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.

