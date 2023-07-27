Dynavax Technologies (DVAX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Dynavax Technologies to post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.07). Dynavax Technologies had a net margin of 35.99% and a return on equity of 45.49%. The business had revenue of $46.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.67 million. On average, analysts expect Dynavax Technologies to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Dynavax Technologies Price Performance
NASDAQ DVAX opened at $14.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 8.44 and a current ratio of 9.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.35. Dynavax Technologies has a 52-week low of $9.42 and a 52-week high of $17.48.
Insider Activity at Dynavax Technologies
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dynavax Technologies
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,274,230 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $107,263,000 after buying an additional 1,644,803 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,165,641 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $85,249,000 after purchasing an additional 141,674 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 811.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,340,287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,578,000 after purchasing an additional 3,864,170 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 63.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,931,727 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,759,000 after buying an additional 1,140,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Dynavax Technologies by 64.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,646,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,960,000 after buying an additional 1,035,658 shares during the period. 99.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Dynavax Technologies from $25.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.
About Dynavax Technologies
Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing vaccines in the United States. It markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Dynavax Technologies
- How to Invest in Cybersecurity
- Markets Are Loving Boeing Stock After Earnings, Time To Buy?
- The Dividend Kings With Highest Yield
- Nothing But Upside For High-Yield Verizon?
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- Will Coca-Cola Stock Move To New Highs Or Fall Flat In 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for Dynavax Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynavax Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.