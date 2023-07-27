Dropbox (DBX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $611.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.40 million. Dropbox had a net margin of 22.86% and a negative return on equity of 68.16%. On average, analysts expect Dropbox to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

DBX stock opened at $26.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.22 and its 200-day moving average is $22.93. Dropbox has a 1 year low of $18.71 and a 1 year high of $28.68.

Several equities research analysts have commented on DBX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Dropbox from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Dropbox from $27.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Dropbox from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

In other Dropbox news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.96, for a total transaction of $242,307.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 341,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,177,715.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,585 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.10, for a total transaction of $57,128.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 633,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,007,466.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,113 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.96, for a total transaction of $242,307.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 341,307 shares in the company, valued at $8,177,715.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 717,584 shares of company stock worth $18,236,364 in the last 90 days. 25.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Dropbox during the first quarter worth about $218,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in Dropbox during the first quarter worth about $217,000. Allstate Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in Dropbox during the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Dropbox by 37.5% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 9,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Dropbox during the first quarter worth about $201,000. 64.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

