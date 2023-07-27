Definitive Healthcare (DH) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Definitive Healthcare to post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $59.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.51 million. Definitive Healthcare had a negative net margin of 3.98% and a positive return on equity of 0.23%. On average, analysts expect Definitive Healthcare to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Definitive Healthcare alerts:

Definitive Healthcare Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DH opened at $12.10 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.08. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.82, a PEG ratio of 26.69 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.96. Definitive Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $8.71 and a fifty-two week high of $30.11.

Insider Activity at Definitive Healthcare

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Definitive Healthcare

In other Definitive Healthcare news, Director Sea Vii Management, Llc sold 6,240 shares of Definitive Healthcare stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.11, for a total value of $56,846.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,743,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,883,084.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 15.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 12.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,910,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,723,000 after purchasing an additional 548,630 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 5.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,785,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,281,000 after purchasing an additional 153,827 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 10.1% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,526,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,097,000 after purchasing an additional 232,588 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 11.1% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,347,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,485,000 after purchasing an additional 235,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 17.8% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,077,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,218,000 after purchasing an additional 314,089 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on DH shares. Robert W. Baird downgraded Definitive Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday. Barclays lowered their target price on Definitive Healthcare from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on Definitive Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.29.

About Definitive Healthcare

(Get Free Report)

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) healthcare commercial intelligence platform in the United States. Its SaaS platform provides information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Definitive Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Definitive Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.