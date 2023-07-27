Coinbase Global (COIN) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.85) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.44) by $1.59. The firm had revenue of $772.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.76 million. Coinbase Global had a negative return on equity of 38.28% and a negative net margin of 81.21%. On average, analysts expect Coinbase Global to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Coinbase Global Trading Up 2.1 %
Shares of COIN opened at $99.75 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.77 and a beta of 2.60. Coinbase Global has a 1-year low of $31.55 and a 1-year high of $116.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 15.3% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,352 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Coinbase Global by 4.6% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,516 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 0.3% during the first quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 78,642 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $5,314,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 26.6% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,103 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.21% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Coinbase Global from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Coinbase Global in a research note on Monday, May 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Coinbase Global in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Compass Point increased their price target on Coinbase Global from $100.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Coinbase Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.28.
Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. It offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for consumers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable developers to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.
