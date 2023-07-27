Cirrus Logic (CRUS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter. Cirrus Logic has set its Q1 2024 guidance at EPS.Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $372.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.32 million. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 18.07%. On average, analysts expect Cirrus Logic to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CRUS opened at $78.18 on Thursday. Cirrus Logic has a 12 month low of $61.94 and a 12 month high of $111.15. The company has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 25.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.25 and a 200 day moving average of $89.20.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CRUS shares. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $105.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Cirrus Logic from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.50.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CRUS. Covington Capital Management increased its position in Cirrus Logic by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Cirrus Logic by 66.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,078 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 1,872.0% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 986 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Cirrus Logic during the 1st quarter worth $135,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 67.8% during the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 1,237 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 93.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power, high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processing; boosted amplifiers; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation.

