Chuy’s (CHUY) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Chuy's (NASDAQ:CHUY) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter. Chuy's has set its FY23 guidance at $1.71-1.76 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance at $1.71-$1.76 EPS.Individual that wish to register for the company's earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Chuy's (NASDAQ:CHUY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.10. Chuy's had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 11.11%. The company had revenue of $112.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.32 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Chuy's to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CHUY opened at $41.33 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.42. Chuy’s has a 1-year low of $20.85 and a 1-year high of $43.17. The stock has a market cap of $746.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.38 and a beta of 1.72.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHUY. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Chuy’s by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,238,429 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $87,438,000 after buying an additional 73,665 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Chuy’s by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,706,310 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $76,589,000 after buying an additional 10,774 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Chuy’s by 4.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 936,022 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $18,646,000 after purchasing an additional 38,718 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Chuy’s by 1.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 904,707 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,433,000 after purchasing an additional 14,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Chuy’s by 0.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 674,959 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $13,445,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.66% of the company’s stock.

CHUY has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Chuy's from a "c+" rating to a "b" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Chuy's from $36.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chuy's in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a "buy" rating on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Chuy's in a report on Monday, July 17th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Chuy's from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $40.71.

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in the United States. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

