Chuy’s (CHUY) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter. Chuy’s has set its FY23 guidance at $1.71-1.76 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance at $1.71-$1.76 EPS.Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.10. Chuy’s had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 11.11%. The company had revenue of $112.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.32 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Chuy’s to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Chuy's alerts:

Chuy’s Price Performance

Shares of CHUY opened at $41.33 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.42. Chuy’s has a 1-year low of $20.85 and a 1-year high of $43.17. The stock has a market cap of $746.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.38 and a beta of 1.72.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chuy’s

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHUY. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Chuy’s by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,238,429 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $87,438,000 after buying an additional 73,665 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Chuy’s by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,706,310 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $76,589,000 after buying an additional 10,774 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Chuy’s by 4.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 936,022 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $18,646,000 after purchasing an additional 38,718 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Chuy’s by 1.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 904,707 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,433,000 after purchasing an additional 14,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Chuy’s by 0.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 674,959 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $13,445,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.66% of the company’s stock.

CHUY has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Chuy’s from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Chuy’s from $36.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chuy’s in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Chuy’s in a report on Monday, July 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Chuy’s from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.71.

About Chuy’s

(Get Free Report)

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in the United States. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chuy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chuy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.