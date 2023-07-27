CF Acquisition Corp. VIII (NASDAQ:CFFE) Shares Up 1.4%

CF Acquisition Corp. VIII (NASDAQ:CFFE – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 1.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.95 and last traded at $10.95. 13,438 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 84% from the average session volume of 7,295 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.80.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.70.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VIII during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,299,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VIII during the 4th quarter valued at $3,255,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VIII during the 1st quarter valued at $2,141,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VIII during the 1st quarter valued at $1,009,000. Finally, Clear Street LLC acquired a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VIII during the 1st quarter valued at $305,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.48% of the company’s stock.

CF Acquisition Corp. VIII does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on companies operating in the financial services, healthcare, real estate services, technology, and software industries.

