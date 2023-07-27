BigCommerce (BIGC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. BigCommerce has set its Q2 2023 guidance at EPS and its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $71.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.54 million. BigCommerce had a negative net margin of 43.89% and a negative return on equity of 142.71%. On average, analysts expect BigCommerce to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get BigCommerce alerts:

BigCommerce Price Performance

BigCommerce stock opened at $10.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.81, a current ratio of 4.69 and a quick ratio of 4.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.36. BigCommerce has a twelve month low of $6.81 and a twelve month high of $21.80.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insiders Place Their Bets

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.05.

In other BigCommerce news, insider Jeff Mengoli sold 4,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.47, for a total transaction of $30,731.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 134,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,007,956.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Robert Kaloustian sold 5,738 shares of BigCommerce stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.23, for a total transaction of $41,485.74. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 67,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $486,535.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jeff Mengoli sold 4,114 shares of BigCommerce stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.47, for a total transaction of $30,731.58. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 134,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,007,956.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,242 shares of company stock worth $504,005 over the last three months. Company insiders own 10.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BIGC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 80.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 191,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,188,000 after buying an additional 85,493 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in BigCommerce by 87.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 5,048 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in BigCommerce by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 625,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,707,000 after acquiring an additional 22,357 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in BigCommerce by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 2,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in BigCommerce by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.36% of the company’s stock.

About BigCommerce

(Get Free Report)

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BigCommerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BigCommerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.