Belden (BDC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Belden to post earnings of $1.75 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $641.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $624.46 million. Belden had a return on equity of 26.83% and a net margin of 10.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Belden to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Belden alerts:

Belden Trading Up 0.4 %

BDC opened at $96.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $92.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.03. Belden has a one year low of $58.53 and a one year high of $99.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.70.

Belden Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. Belden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.12%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BDC shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on Belden from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Belden from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.80.

Insider Activity

In other Belden news, EVP Brian Lieser sold 829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.34, for a total value of $78,207.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,363 shares in the company, valued at $1,638,025.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Brian Lieser sold 829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.34, for a total value of $78,207.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,638,025.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ashish Chand sold 26,371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total transaction of $2,500,234.51. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 45,682 shares in the company, valued at $4,331,110.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,421 shares of company stock valued at $3,241,593. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Belden

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Belden by 88.0% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Belden by 287.2% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Belden by 153.6% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Belden during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its stake in shares of Belden by 193.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 731 shares in the last quarter.

Belden Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Belden Inc provides portfolio of signal transmission solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Automation Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber, and home and building automation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Belden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Belden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.