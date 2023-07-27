Bausch Health Companies (BHC) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter. Bausch Health Companies has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 381.67%. On average, analysts expect Bausch Health Companies to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of BHC opened at $9.46 on Thursday. Bausch Health Companies has a 1 year low of $4.00 and a 1 year high of $10.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.36, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in Bausch Health Companies by 58.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 3,703 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $95,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. grew its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 18,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $142,000. 74.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on BHC shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Bausch Health Companies from $7.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. TD Cowen cut Bausch Health Companies from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. StockNews.com lowered Bausch Health Companies from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Bausch Health Companies from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bausch Health Companies has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $8.17.

Bausch Health Companies Inc operates as a diversified pharmaceutical company. It develops, manufactures, and markets a range of products primarily in gastroenterology, hepatology, neurology, dermatology, international pharmaceuticals, and eye health. The company operates through five segments: Salix, International, Solta Medical, Diversified, and Bausch + Lomb.

