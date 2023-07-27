Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 226 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. decreased its position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 21.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 849 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 226 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $463,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 3.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 575 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,103 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 51.3% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 59 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 1,260 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 556 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ULTA shares. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $620.00 to $540.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Ulta Beauty from $525.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $510.00 to $460.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $535.00 to $520.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Ulta Beauty from $540.00 to $490.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $548.46.

Ulta Beauty Price Performance

Shares of Ulta Beauty stock opened at $454.74 on Thursday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a one year low of $360.58 and a one year high of $556.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $457.42 and its 200 day moving average is $498.01. The firm has a market cap of $22.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.34.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $6.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.82 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 65.62% and a net margin of 11.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ulta Beauty

In related news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.30, for a total transaction of $165,570.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,009,856.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.30, for a total value of $165,570.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,856.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,165 shares in the company, valued at $974,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

