Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 14,469 Shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF (BATS:PTMC)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. cut its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF (BATS:PTMC – Free Report) by 53.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,469 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 314.9% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 21,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 16,654 shares during the last quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 109,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,463,000 after acquiring an additional 24,011 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $94,000. ADE LLC boosted its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. ADE LLC now owns 17,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 55,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter.

Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PTMC stock opened at $34.23 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.56. Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF has a one year low of $27.10 and a one year high of $32.86. The firm has a market cap of $412.47 million, a P/E ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 0.36.

Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF Company Profile

The Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF (PTMC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap index. The fund tracks an index that allocates to a proprietary US mid-cap Index and\u002For 3-month US T-bills, according to momentum. PTMC was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

Featured Articles

