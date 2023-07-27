Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 5,216 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 177,362 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,216 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $18,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 100.0% in the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 400 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 35.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Trading Up 5.8 %

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $129.27 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.74. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.34 and a twelve month high of $130.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.79, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.06.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.24 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho increased their price target on Alphabet from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp increased their price target on Alphabet from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.86.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total transaction of $68,483.87. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,788,486.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 31,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.82, for a total transaction of $3,649,456.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $626,622.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total value of $68,483.87. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,788,486.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 841,688 shares of company stock worth $29,376,932 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

