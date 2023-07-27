Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $465,000 Stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CF. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in CF Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in CF Industries by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in CF Industries by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CF Industries by 307.1% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. 90.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on CF. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of CF Industries in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $105.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $76.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $126.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CF Industries presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.20.

CF Industries Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:CF opened at $81.70 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $69.33 and its 200-day moving average is $75.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a current ratio of 4.46. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.08 and a 52 week high of $119.60. The firm has a market cap of $15.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.03.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 29.26% and a return on equity of 42.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.21 EPS. Equities analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current year.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CF Industries news, SVP Bert A. Frost sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total value of $914,850.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,899,403.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Bert A. Frost sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total transaction of $914,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 47,539 shares in the company, valued at $2,899,403.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Douglas C. Barnard sold 17,000 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total transaction of $1,041,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,519,069.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CF Industries Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

