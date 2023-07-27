Augmedix (OTCMKTS:AUGX) Trading Down 7.6%

Augmedix, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AUGX – Get Free Report) fell 7.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.76 and last traded at $3.91. 239,026 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 563,135 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.23.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Augmedix from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Augmedix from $5.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Maxim Group upped their price objective on shares of Augmedix from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st.

Get Augmedix alerts:

Augmedix Stock Up 1.5 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.20 and a beta of -0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.77, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Insider Activity at Augmedix

Augmedix ( OTCMKTS:AUGX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.01. Augmedix had a negative return on equity of 570.66% and a negative net margin of 70.81%. The firm had revenue of $9.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.38 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Augmedix, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Margie L. Traylor bought 26,530 shares of Augmedix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.51 per share, with a total value of $119,650.30. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 47,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $213,462.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 10.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Augmedix

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AUGX. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Augmedix by 349.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,617,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257,170 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Augmedix by 276.0% during the 4th quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,680,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233,528 shares during the period. Samjo Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Augmedix by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Samjo Capital LLC now owns 1,700,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,652,000 after purchasing an additional 850,000 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Augmedix during the 4th quarter valued at $1,158,000. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Augmedix by 277.8% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 477,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 351,279 shares during the period. 74.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Augmedix Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Augmedix, Inc provides remote medical documentation solutions and live clinical support services in the United States. Its platform offers Augmedix Live that provides synchronous medical note documentation and point of care support; Augmedix Notes that offers asynchronous medical documentation based upon previously recorded visits; Augmedix Prep that provides patient demographics, past medical history, medication changes and other points from the patient's health record; and Augmedix Go, a self-service mobile software application.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Augmedix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Augmedix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.