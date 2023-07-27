Atlantic Coastal Acquisition (NASDAQ:ACAH) Trading 0.1% Higher

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAH – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.33 and last traded at $10.32. 2,761 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 128,456 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.31.

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Stock Up 0.5 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atlantic Coastal Acquisition

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition by 47.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,317,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,594,000 after purchasing an additional 741,114 shares during the last quarter. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $3,036,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition by 62.5% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 650,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,383,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares during the period. RPO LLC raised its position in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition by 159.7% in the fourth quarter. RPO LLC now owns 233,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,340,000 after purchasing an additional 143,698 shares during the period. Finally, Spartan Fund Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition by 220.1% in the second quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. now owns 203,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 140,074 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Company Profile

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in mobility sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

