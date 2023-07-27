ATAC Credit Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:JOJO) Shares Down 0.3%

Shares of ATAC Credit Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:JOJO – Get Free Report) were down 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $14.90 and last traded at $14.90. Approximately 554 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 1,690 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.95.

ATAC Credit Rotation ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.86 and its 200 day moving average is $14.99.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in ATAC Credit Rotation ETF by 96.0% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 90,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 44,348 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ATAC Credit Rotation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $373,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of ATAC Credit Rotation ETF by 170.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 4,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of ATAC Credit Rotation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000.

About ATAC Credit Rotation ETF

The ATAC Credit Rotation ETF (JOJO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that toggles between corporate high-yield bonds and US Treasurys, depending on the utilities sectors performance relative to the US large-cap market.

