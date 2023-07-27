Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:ANZU) Shares Down 0.4%

Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:ANZU – Get Free Report) dropped 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.33 and last traded at $10.33. Approximately 149 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 118,330 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.37.

Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DLD Asset Management LP lifted its stake in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. DLD Asset Management LP now owns 1,169,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,816,000 after acquiring an additional 5,083 shares during the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 2,767,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,733,000 after purchasing an additional 8,331 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I during the 1st quarter worth $89,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,939,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,432,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Centiva Capital LP grew its stake in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 170,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after acquiring an additional 10,375 shares during the last quarter. 27.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I Company Profile

Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of industrial applications.

