Amplify Thematic All-Stars ETF (NYSEARCA:MVPS) Stock Price Up 0.6%

Amplify Thematic All-Stars ETF (NYSEARCA:MVPS – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $20.05 and last traded at $20.04. Approximately 1,396 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 59% from the average daily volume of 876 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.93.

Amplify Thematic All-Stars ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $4.40 million, a PE ratio of 28.46 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.65.

Institutional Trading of Amplify Thematic All-Stars ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MVPS. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Amplify Thematic All-Stars ETF by 83.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Amplify Thematic All-Stars ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amplify Thematic All-Stars ETF by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. now owns 25,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 3,535 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amplify Thematic All-Stars ETF by 46.1% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 25,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 8,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amplify Thematic All-Stars ETF by 141.3% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 29,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 17,469 shares in the last quarter.

Amplify Thematic All-Stars ETF Company Profile

The Amplify Thematic All-Stars ETF (MVPS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ETF All-Stars Thematic Composite index. The fund tracks an index that aims to give a consensus view on which companies best align with select investment themes. The index selects and weights stocks based on publicly-available ETF ownership data.

