Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Invests $116,000 in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Prostatis Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 440.1% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IRM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $56.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th.

Iron Mountain Price Performance

Iron Mountain Announces Dividend

IRM opened at $62.43 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.53, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.35. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a twelve month low of $43.33 and a twelve month high of $62.84.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.6185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 124.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Iron Mountain

In other Iron Mountain news, Director Jennifer Allerton sold 4,000 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.14, for a total transaction of $220,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,397 shares in the company, valued at $793,850.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 1,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.53, for a total value of $67,691.07. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,873,304.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jennifer Allerton sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.14, for a total transaction of $220,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $793,850.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 135,934 shares of company stock worth $7,625,110 over the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in innovative storage, data center infrastructure, asset lifecycle management and information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain helps customers CLIMB HIGHER to transform their businesses.

Further Reading

