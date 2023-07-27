American Century Sustainable Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGY) Stock Price Up 0.7%

American Century Sustainable Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGY – Get Free Report) rose 0.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $42.42 and last traded at $42.42. Approximately 365 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 1,313 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.11.

American Century Sustainable Growth ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.27. The company has a market cap of $8.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.09 and a beta of 1.19.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Century Sustainable Growth ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ESGY. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Century Sustainable Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,834,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Century Sustainable Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $481,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Century Sustainable Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $212,000.

About American Century Sustainable Growth ETF

The American Century Sustainable Growth ETF (ESGY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed, non-transparent ETF that selects US large-cap growth stocks based on positive fundamentals and ESG criteria. ESGY was launched on Jun 29, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

