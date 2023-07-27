Altius Renewable Royalties (TSE:ARR) Price Target Cut to C$11.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Altius Renewable Royalties (TSE:ARR – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by research analysts at National Bankshares from C$11.75 to C$11.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.52% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Laurentian set a C$11.00 price objective on Altius Renewable Royalties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$13.29.

Altius Renewable Royalties Price Performance

TSE ARR opened at C$9.36 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$8.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$8.79. The company has a current ratio of 235.80, a quick ratio of 102.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of C$288.10 million, a PE ratio of -312.00 and a beta of 0.82. Altius Renewable Royalties has a 1 year low of C$6.70 and a 1 year high of C$11.05.

About Altius Renewable Royalties

Altius Renewable Royalties Corp., a renewable energy royalty company, holds interest in the royalties and investments in renewable energy projects. It also provides tailored financing solutions to the renewable power sector. The company operates wind, solar, battery storage, and other types of renewable energy projects located in Texas, Kansas, California, and Vermont.

