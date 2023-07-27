Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Purchased by Wisconsin Capital Management LLC

Wisconsin Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 4.9% of Wisconsin Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet by 1,919.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 477,035,902 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $45,628,484,000 after buying an additional 453,413,389 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Alphabet by 1,900.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 217,154,306 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,770,809,000 after buying an additional 206,300,042 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 111,197.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170,420,243 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,036,178,000 after buying an additional 170,267,122 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 117,077,511 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,310,795,000 after buying an additional 1,923,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Alphabet by 1,759.2% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 116,116,066 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,106,502,000 after buying an additional 109,870,525 shares during the last quarter. 35.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $129.27 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $122.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.74. The company has a market cap of $1.64 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.34 and a twelve month high of $130.98.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.24 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GOOGL. Raymond James raised their price target on Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Mizuho raised their price target on Alphabet from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Alphabet from $116.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on Alphabet from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Alphabet from $122.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.86.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total transaction of $25,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,740 shares in the company, valued at $721,231. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total value of $1,934,945.73. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 127,028 shares in the company, valued at $15,282,738.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total value of $25,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $721,231. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 841,688 shares of company stock worth $29,376,932 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.