Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Bought by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 174,687 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,381 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 0.5% of Signaturefd LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $18,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 100.0% during the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 400 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 35.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Alphabet from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $122.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Alphabet from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Alphabet from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.86.

In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 309,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.34 per share, for a total transaction of $8,783,444.54. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,243,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,585,466.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total transaction of $1,934,945.73. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 127,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,282,738.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 309,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.34 per share, for a total transaction of $8,783,444.54. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,243,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,585,466.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 841,688 shares of company stock valued at $29,376,932. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $129.27 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.34 and a 12-month high of $130.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $122.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.24 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

