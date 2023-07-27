Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Acquired by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 455,875 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,060 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $47,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FourThought Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,415,000. Glenview Trust Co grew its position in Alphabet by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 458,830 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,483,000 after acquiring an additional 44,278 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 160.5% during the fourth quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 8,075 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 4,975 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.8% during the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 20,372 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,113,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the period. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $2,617,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total transaction of $68,483.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,788,486.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total value of $68,483.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,788,486.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 100,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total transaction of $1,423,908.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,421,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,385,455.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 841,688 shares of company stock worth $29,376,932 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alphabet Price Performance

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Alphabet from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. JMP Securities raised their price target on Alphabet from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on Alphabet from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on Alphabet from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $129.27 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.32. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.34 and a 12 month high of $130.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.24 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.