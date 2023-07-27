Acreage (OTCMKTS:ACRDF) Stock Price Down 1.2%

Shares of Acreage Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACRDF – Get Free Report) dropped 1.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.20 and last traded at $0.21. Approximately 2,515 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 22,643 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.21.

Acreage Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.64.

About Acreage

(Get Free Report)

Acreage Holdings, Inc operates in cannabis industry in the United States. It is involved in cultivating and processing cannabis plants; manufacturing branded consumer products; distributing cannabis flower and manufactured products; and retailing dosable cannabis products to consumers. The company's products appeal to medical and adult recreational use customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Acreage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acreage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.