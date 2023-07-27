abrdn plc Boosts Stock Holdings in MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE:MBC)

abrdn plc grew its position in shares of MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE:MBC – Free Report) by 44.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,450 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,753 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in MasterBrand were worth $229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of MasterBrand during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in MasterBrand in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MasterBrand in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in MasterBrand in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in MasterBrand in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MBC stock opened at $12.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.08. MasterBrand, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.08 and a 12-month high of $15.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.25 and its 200 day moving average is $9.58.

MasterBrand ( NYSE:MBC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $676.70 million during the quarter.

Separately, Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of MasterBrand from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.

MasterBrand, Inc manufactures and sells residential cabinetry products for the kitchen, bathroom, and other parts of the home in North America. The company offers a range of cabinetry products under the Aristokraft, Decora, Diamond, Fieldstone Cabinetry, Homecrest, Kemper, KitchenCraft Cabinetry, Mantra, MC mid continent Cabinetry, Omega Cabinetry, Schrock, Starmark Cabinetry, Ultracraft, and Urban Effect Cabinetry brands.

