654 Shares in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Acquired by Ameritas Advisory Services LLC

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 654 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 203.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 364 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

Shares of TRV stock opened at $174.16 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $39.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $178.08. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $149.65 and a 12-month high of $194.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($1.99). The firm had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.97 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 5.77%. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.77 EPS for the current year.

Travelers Companies declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, April 19th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to purchase up to 12.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.60%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,246 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.85, for a total transaction of $1,873,481.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,574,528. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TRV. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Travelers Companies from C$183.00 to C$185.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com cut Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Travelers Companies from $179.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Travelers Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.08.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

