voxeljet (NYSE:VJET) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of voxeljet (NYSE:VJET – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners lowered their price target on shares of voxeljet from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th.

Get voxeljet alerts:

voxeljet Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of VJET traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $1.58. 12,564 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,850. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.94. voxeljet has a one year low of $1.55 and a one year high of $7.25.

About voxeljet

voxeljet ( NYSE:VJET Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. voxeljet had a negative return on equity of 38.77% and a negative net margin of 46.96%. The business had revenue of $6.45 million for the quarter.

(Get Free Report)

voxeljet AG provides three-dimensional (3D) printers and on-demand parts services to industrial and commercial customers in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates in two segments, Systems and Services. The Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells 3D printers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for voxeljet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for voxeljet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.